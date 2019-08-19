US grants Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers: Commerce Secretary Ross

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday (Aug 19) the US government will extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from US companies so that it can service existing customers.

The "temporary general licence" will be extended for Huawei for 90 days that was due to expire on Monday, he told Fox Business Network on Monday. He also said he was adding 46 additional Huawei affiliates to the Entity List, the so-called economic blacklist.

Commerce initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in May shortly after blacklisting the company in a move aimed at minimising disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America. More to come