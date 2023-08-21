US government to urge Americans to get new Covid-19 boosters

The CDC is reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from Covid-19, but overall levels remain low.
WASHINGTON - The Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus this autumn to counter a new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday.

The official said that while the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.

On Thursday, Moderna said initial data showed its updated Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the “Eris” and “Fornax” subvariants in humans.

Moderna and other Covid-19 vaccine makers Novavax, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

Pending approval from health regulators in the United States and Europe, the companies expect the updated shots to be available in the coming weeks for the autumn vaccination season.

“We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV shots,” the official said, referring to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. REUTERS

