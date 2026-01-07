US government is ‘working feverishly’ on Nvidia licences for China, ship date still unknown

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump reversed a longstanding ban on sending Nvidia H200 chips to China in 2025.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The United States government is “working feverishly” on licence applications for Nvidia to ship its H200 chips to China, but the company still does not know when they will be approved, Nvidia’s chief financial officer said on Jan 6.

In an interview with a JPMorgan analyst at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress said that the company is seeing strong demand for its H200 chips from China after US President Donald Trump reversed a longstanding ban on sending the chips to China in 2025.

“We’re going to wait and see what will happen,” Ms Kress said of the applications.

Reuters has previously reported that Chinese officials are weighing whether to allow the Nvidia shipments, and Ms Kress did not comment on any Nvidia interactions with Chinese officials.

On Jan 5, Nvidia showed a sextet of new chips that it said are in full production to form the next “Vera Rubin” generation of its AI computing systems.

Ms Kress declined to say whether Nvidia was facing any specific bottlenecks as it ramps up production, but said “we feel very solid” about the state of its supply chain.

Nvidia has called for US$500 billion (S$640 billion) in sales from its current “Blackwell” generation as well as the forthcoming Vera Rubin chips by the end of this year.

Ms Kress said there have “already been discussions” about data centre buildouts with customers for 2027 but did not give sales guidance.