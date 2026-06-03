US government appeals judge’s order for tariff refunds

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A refunds system handled by US Customs and Border Protection has already begun to process repayments.

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on June 2 formally appealed a judge’s order for refunds of the US president’s global tariffs after they were struck down by the Supreme Court earlier in 2026 .

At stake is some US$166 billion ( S$212.46 billion ) in revenue. A refunds system handled by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has already begun to process repayments.

In May , the CBP said in a court filing that it was on track to process about US$85 billion in repayments, with US$20.6 billion approved for disbursement.

But the latest appeal could potentially impact this operation.

After returning to the White House in 2025 , US President Donald Trump moved swiftly to impose sweeping tariffs on allies and competitors alike, tapping the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to target different countries with different rates.

In February 2026 , the high court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing these duties.

A judge of the Court of International Trade has since ruled that refunds should take place, although giving room for the CBP to comply with the order.

The agency estimated in March that more than 330,000 importers could be eligible for repayments.

Hundreds of companies have sought to get their money back, including small businesses and major firms like delivery and freight giant FedEx and warehouse retailer Costco.

Trump however has said that he would remember US companies that did not seek tariff refunds, signalling that he might view them more favourably.

Since the Supreme Court ruling – which did not affect Trump’s sector-specific tariffs – the US leader has tapped separate authorities to slap a new 10-per cent tariff on imports.

This is temporary, however, as US officials move to enact more lasting duties. AFP