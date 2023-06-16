US government agencies hit in global hacking spree

WASHINGTON - Several US federal government agencies have been hit in a global hacking campaign that exploited a vulnerability in widely used file-transfer software, the nation’s cyber watchdog agency said on Thursday.

The statement by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) added to a growing list of entities in the US, UK and other countries whose systems were infiltrated through the MOVEit Transfer software.

The hackers took advantage of a security flaw that its maker, Progress Software, discovered late last month.

“We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation,” Mr Eric Goldstein, Cisa’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, said in a statement.

Cisa did not identify the US agencies hit or detail the impact on them.

British energy giant Shell, the Johns Hopkins University, the Johns Hopkins Health System and the University System of Georgia were also hit, they said in separate statements.

Shell spokeswoman Anna Arata said MOVEit Transfer is used by “a small number” of Shell employees and customers.

“There is no evidence of impact to Shell’s core IT systems,” she said. “There are around 50 users of the tool, and we are urgently investigating what data may have been impacted.”

Johns Hopkins said it was “investigating a recent cybersecurity attack targeting a widely used software tool that affected our networks, as well as thousands of other large organisations around the world.”

The University System of Georgia, which groups about 26 public colleges, said it was “evaluating the scope and severity of this potential data exposure” from the MOVEit hack.

Large organisations including the UK’s telecom regulator, British Airways, the BBC and drugstore chain Boots emerged as victims last week.

The UK telecom regulator said hackers stole data from its systems, while the personal information of tens of thousands of employees of British Airways, Boots and the BBC was also exposed.

Cisa did not immediately respond to requests seeking further comment. The FBI and National Security Agency also did not immediately respond to emails seeking details on the breaches.

The United States does not expect any “significant impact” from the breach, Cisa Director Jen Easterly told MSNBC.