US gives Philippines underwater vehicles as China feud persists

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Manila is embroiled in a territorial dispute with Beijing over the South China Sea. Their feud escalated after the Philippines protested against China’s “illegal” floating structure in the Scarborough Shoal.

WASHINGTON – The US said it provided four underwater vehicles to the Philippine military, as Washington boosts its longtime ally’s capability to counter Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea.

The four Ocean Aero Triton autonomous underwater and surface vehicles are worth around US$13 million (S$16.80 million) and are capable of collecting data above and below the ocean’s surface, the US Embassy in Manila said in a statement on June 23.

The Tritons are solar-powered and each unit can operate for up to 30 days for improved decision-making at the tactical and operational levels, it said.

The delivery shows how aligned investments “translate into credible, ready capabilities that deter aggression and support regional stability”, it added.

Manila is embroiled in a territorial dispute with Beijing over the South China Sea. Their feud escalated recently after the Philippines protested against what it calls China’s “illegal” floating structure in the Scarborough Shoal.

Beijing later on removed the platform which it said was part of a scientific research, but maintained that any activities it carries out on the shoal are within its rights. BLOOMBERG