US gives Maryland $81m to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge

WASHINGTON - The US government awarded the state of Maryland US$60 million (S$81.01 million) in federal emergency relief on March 28 in response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, an extraordinarily fast disbursement after such a disaster.

The bridge came tumbling down early on March 26 after a massive cargo freighter that had lost power plowed into the structure in Baltimore Harbour.

Two bodies have been recovered, and four other missing people are presumed dead.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore had requested the US$60 million earlier on March 28 and the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration approved the request within hours.

Such funding typically takes days, but President Joe Biden told reporters on March 26 that he directed the federal government to “move heaven and earth” to quickly rebuild the bridge.

“These funds serve as a down payment toward initial costs, and additional Emergency Relief programme funding will be made available as work continues,” the Transportation Department said in a statement.

Initial estimates of the reconstruction costs, which is likely to be paid by the federal government, are at US$600 million, economic software analysis company Implan said.

But federal officials have told Maryland lawmakers the cost could soar to at least US$2 billion, The Hill reported, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

The Transportation Department has vowed to act swiftly after getting a request for the so-called “quick release funding” but has said it will need legislation from Congress to fund building a replacement bridge.

Mr Moore said in a statement regarding his request the funds would support “mobilisation, operations, and debris removal, laying the foundation for a rapid recovery.”

Maryland said it may seek additional emergency funding as damage assessments progress.