US funding to WHO fell by 25% during Covid-19 pandemic, document shows

BRUSSELS/GENEVA (REUTERS) - US financial contributions to the World Health Organisation (WHO) have fallen by 25 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic, provisional data shows, with Washington's future support to the United Nations agency under review.

The large drop in funding versus the previous two-year period arose from cuts decided by former US president Donald Trump that reveal for the first time the scale of the Trump administration's retreat from the UN body.

US funds are set to go up again in the WHO's next two-year budget following new pledges in December including US$280 million (S$370 million) by President Joe Biden's administration.

However, the Biden administration has also raised doubts about Washington's future support to the global organisation.

The UN agency did with over US$200 million less from the United States in 2020 and 2021, according to provisional WHO data contained in a budget document reviewed by Reuters that has not yet been made public, though it managed to raise more funds from other donors which enabled an increase of its total budget.

Washington paid US$672 million to the WHO for its latest two-year budget, down from US$893 million in 2018-19, the provisional data showed.

As a result, the United States is no longer the WHO's top donor, with Germany having replaced it gradually through transfers of more than a billion dollars over the last two years.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A WHO spokesman did not immediately provide an official comment.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the third largest donor to the WHO, with US$584 million in 2020-21, largely spent on a global programme to eradicate polio.

The foundation did not immediately reply for a request for comment.

Over the past two years, US funds went down mostly in 2020 - Trump's last full year in the White House - amid a sharp fall in so-called voluntary contributions.

Funding doubled in 2021 when Biden took over, but the increase was not enough to fully restore the US financing level compared to previous periods.