US frustration with Israel grows as Gaza civilian deaths mount

WASHINGTON – The White House is getting increasingly frustrated with Israel’s conduct of the war against Hamas as the civilian death toll mounts and the administration’s calls go unheeded, widening a rift between the close allies.

Administration officials are having what they describe as more difficult conversations with their Israeli counterparts.

The United States is trying to shape the conflict – only to have Israel ignore them, according to several people familiar with the conversations. They asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

They said the administration has ramped up its private messaging to Israel as impatience has grown.

At the same time, the administration is still fulfilling Israel’s weapons requests, and so far has not threatened any consequences against its key partner in the region.

The tense conversations highlight the risks of the Biden administration strategy. It has rested in large part on the idea that a close public embrace of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would open space behind the scenes to deliver tough messages and shape Israel’s conduct of the war.

But that has proven a difficult balance.

Israel has stepped up its campaign against Hamas and the civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 11,000 people, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

The administration has also come under growing pressure from Arab allies, who argue that the Biden administration’s embrace has given Mr Netanyahu a green light to proceed.

At the same time, Mr Netanyahu has so far swept aside US concerns about Americans who remain hostage in Gaza and the hundreds of Palestinian-Americans who have not been able to leave the territory, people familiar with the matter said.

“If your action plan is basically ‘there were 30,000 Hamas fighters, we’re going to kill them all and yes, there will be blood and damage, we’re sorry for that’ – that’s worrisome,” said Mr Brian Katulis, vice-president of policy at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “That produces a humanitarian crisis inside of Gaza, that produces threats to the US citizens who still haven’t gotten out, and it probably escalates tension across the region.”

Al Shifa Hospital

Some of the strain has centred on Israel’s campaign on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which US and Israeli officials agree hides a major Hamas headquarters.

Although the Biden administration concurs that Israel needs to root out Hamas, the fear is that Israel is not doing enough to protect civilians trapped inside. On Monday, US President Joe Biden said Shifa “must be protected”.

On Tuesday night, Israel appeared to defy that warning, with the military saying troops were “carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas” in the hospital.