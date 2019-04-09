US foils alleged terrorist plot to drive stolen truck into pedestrians in Maryland

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Justice Department said on Monday (April 8) it has detained a Maryland man who allegedly plotted to drive a stolen U-haul into pedestrians on the sidewalks of the National Harbor complex, in a foiled plan that was inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said it had charged 28-year-old Rondell Henry of Germantown, M.D. with interstate commerce transportation of a stolen vehicle, and added that the government has since petitioned a federal court to detain him pending trial after learning more about his motives.