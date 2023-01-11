More than 1,000 international and domestic flights delayed or cancelled in US after technical glitch

NEW YORK – A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system failure has caused flights across the United States to be grounded, leading to delays at airports.

The full extent of the delays was not immediately known, and some flights managed to take off, but the delays were spread across several airlines.

More than 1,200 flights within, into and out of the US were delayed on Wednesday, and at least 100 were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company.

United Airlines said in a statement it temporarily delayed all domestic flights and that it would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA.

The FAA said it ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9am ET (10pm in Singapore) to allow it to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France both said they were continuing to operate flights to and from the US, as they tracked progress reports and advisories coming from the FAA.

“Arriving and departing passengers can expect delays this morning and throughout the day,” Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter, adding that there had been “ground stops” across the US.

A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts aircraft at a given airport.

The operator of Paris’ international airports said it was expecting flight delays due to the FAA system outage.

“We have been informed of a technical incident. At this stage, there have been no flight cancellations but some delays are to be expected,” a spokesman for Aeroports de Paris (ADP) said.

ADP operates Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.

The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that stopped processing updated information.

It said it was “still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system following an outage”.

While some functions are beginning to come back on line, “National Airspace System operations remain limited”, it said on Twitter.