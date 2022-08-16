US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the coronavirus after developing cold-like symptoms late Monday (Aug 15) evening and is now isolating, the White House said.

The First Lady tested positive in South Carolina, where she travelled to vacation with the president, who recovered from his own infection just a week ago.

She is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed a course of Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral drugs.

The First Lady, 71, will remain at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two negative Covid-19 tests, according to a statement the White House released Tuesday.

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 Tuesday morning on an antigen test.

Because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others, consistent with CDC guidance.

The White House said it would also increase the president’s testing and report those results.

He plans to return to Washington and sign the Democrats’ sweeping climate, health care, and tax reform legislation. The president is expected to continue on to Wilmington to resume his vacation later Tuesday evening.