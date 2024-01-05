US felon who pounced on judge refuses to attend new hearing

LOS ANGELES - The convicted criminal who threw himself over a bench at a judge as she was about to sentence him for attempted battery refused to appear in court on Jan 4.

Deobra Redden had been due to answer charges over his dramatic attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus in a Las Vegas courtroom on Jan 3.

But the 30-year-old refused to comply and did not go to court, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

The appearance was ordered after Redden launched himself at Holthus as she was readying to send him to prison, in an attack that was caught on viral video.

Court staff quickly moved in to protect the judge, pulling the convict off her and pummeling him as they try to restrain him.

Footage shows punches flying in all directions as Redden continues to flail even as a marshal, court staff and lawyers try to restrain him.

The vicious assault left the judge shaken and saw a marshal hospitalised.

During the hearing on Jan 4, Judge Pro Tempore Lauren Diefenbach ordered that Redden’s bail remain at US$54,000 (S$70,000) for now, the Review Journal reported.

“I’m uncomfortable making any decisions without the defendant present,” Judge Diefenbach said.