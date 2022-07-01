US FDA wants Covid-19 boosters targeting Omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday (June 30) recommended Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers change the design of their booster shots beginning this fall to include components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus.

If authorised, the changes would mark the first major retooling of Covid-19 vaccines, but also could slow their roll-out as the FDA has recommended a design somewhat different from what the companies had already tested and started producing.

The FDA will not require new studies testing the BA.4/BA.5 shots in humans to be completed for authorisation, a top agency official told Reuters, similar to how annual changes to flu vaccines are handled.

"In a sense, we are chasing the virus, just as we do with influenza, and how close we can get to the variants that are prominent at the time, we'll have to wait and see," said Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, adding that redesigned vaccines could provide better protection than current ones.

The FDA said companies would not need to change the vaccine for the primary vaccination series, saying the coming year will be "a transitional period when this modified booster vaccine may be introduced".

The new booster shots would be bivalent vaccines, targeting both the original virus as well as the Omicron subvariants.

The decision follows a recommendation by the agency's outside advisers to change the vaccine design this fall to combat more prevalent versions of the coronavirus.

BA.4 and BA.5 are estimated to account for more than 50 per cent of Covid-19 infections in the United States, according the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and have also become dominant elsewhere.

The FDA said on Thursday that it hoped the modified vaccines could be used in early to mid-fall.

Scientists have suggested redesigned boosters could spur a broader range of immune responses that might also protect against future variants that may emerge.

"Predicting the future with Covid-19 in particular is hazardous, because Covid has faked us out on a number of occasions," Dr Schaffner said.

Regulators from other countries are seriously considering using new boosters based on the BA.1 Omicron variant that caused the massive surge in cases last winter, top FDA official Dr Peter Marks said in an interview.

"Some may want a vaccine more rapidly. That (vaccine) is going to be available more rapidly," Dr Marks said, after a meeting of international regulators on Thursday.