WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday (June 15) revoked the emergency use authorisation for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, the use of which has been championed by US President Donald Trump.

The FDA said based on new evidence, it was no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine may be effective in treating Covid-19.