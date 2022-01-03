US FDA clears Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised the use of a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15, and narrowed the time for all booster shots by a month to five months after the primary doses.

The agency on Monday also authorised a third shot in children aged five to 11 who are immunocompromised.

The regulatory decisions come as Covid-19 cases surge due to the Omicron variant, with the health authorities warning that its high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems.

“Based on FDA’s assessment of currently available data, a booster dose of the currently authorised vaccines may help provide better protection against both the Delta and Omicron variants,” said director Peter Marks of the FDA’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“In particular, the Omicron variant appears to be slightly more resistant to the antibody levels produced in response to the primary series doses from the current vaccines,” he added.

FDA said it had reviewed real-world data from Israel, including safety data from more than 6,300 individuals aged 12 to 15 who received a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at least five months after completion of the primary two-dose vaccination series.

There were no new cases of a rare type of heart inflammation reported to date in these individuals, FDA said.

The agency said authorising the shot at five months instead of six may provide better protection sooner against the Omicron variant.

Peer-reviewed data from multiple laboratories indicate that a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine greatly improves an individual’s antibody response in countering the Omicron variant, the health regulator said.

Two shots of the mRNA vaccine, which the vaccine shot is based on, are about 35 per cent effective against infection from the Omicron variant, but a booster dose restores effectiveness to 75 per cent, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, based on data from South Africa and the United Kingdom.