US FDA advisers back updated Covid-19 vaccine targeting dominant variant

WASHINGTON - Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday unanimously recommended that updated Covid-19 shots being developed for a fall vaccination campaign target one of the currently dominant XBB coronavirus variants.

The panel voted 21-0 in favor of XBB-targeted shots, and the committee’s discussion indicated that the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant would be preferred.

FDA official Dr Peter Marks indicated the agency was likely to settle on XBB.1.5, which manufacturers suggested could be ready for inoculations soonest.

Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax are already developing versions of their respective vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating subvariants. Preclinical data from all three was presented at the meeting.

“It seems like it’s the most feasible to get across the finish line early without resulting in delays in availability,” Dr Melinda Wharton, vaccine policy official at US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said of a shot aimed at XBB.1.5.

If XBB.1.5 is chosen as the target for this year’s campaign, it would be especially helpful to Novavax, as their protein-based vaccine takes longer to manufacture than rival mRNA-based shots.

If the FDA chose a different target, Novavax could again find itself playing catch up to rivals.

“The fact that most of the manufacturers are ready to work on XBB.1.5 is an added reason to select this strain or this variant given the immunologic data,” said meeting chair Dr Arnold Monto.

After the meeting, Novavax issued a release saying it expects to be able to deliver its XBB-targeted Covid-19 shot this fall.

FDA staff reviewers in documents released this week said available evidence suggests this year’s shots should target an XBB subvariant.

XBB and its offshoots, which now account for most US infections, are descendents of the Omicron variant that caused Covid-19 cases to surge to record levels early last year.

US health regulators are looking to bring the next Covid-19 shots more closely in line with the circulating virus.

Pfizer, in its presentation, said it could supply its monovalent shots targeting the XBB.1.5 subvariant by the end of July, while Moderna said it was prepared to supply a new variant-containing shot for fall season.

A so-called monovalent, or single target, vaccine would be a change from the most recent bivalent Covid-19 boosters that targeted both the original strain of the coronavirus and Omicron.