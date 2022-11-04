News analysis

US faces challenge of stepping up on its accountability for climate change effects

Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
The epic scale of the flooding disaster in Pakistan has come as a grim reminder of what lies in store if ambition and execution falter. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
51 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will land at Sharm el-Sheikh on the shores of the Red Sea on Nov 11, with some restored momentum and credibility on the back of domestic legislation on climate change which could withstand even the Democratic Party’s likely loss of majority in Congress in the midterm elections.

But the US and other rich countries will also be under increasing pressure at the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) to be held in the Egyptian city from Nov 6 to Nov 18.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top