US faces challenge of stepping up on its accountability for climate change effects

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will land at Sharm el-Sheikh on the shores of the Red Sea on Nov 11, with some restored momentum and credibility on the back of domestic legislation on climate change which could withstand even the Democratic Party’s likely loss of majority in Congress in the midterm elections.

But the US and other rich countries will also be under increasing pressure at the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) to be held in the Egyptian city from Nov 6 to Nov 18.