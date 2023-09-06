US faces acute funding dilemma in race to maintain military edge

WASHINGTON - The United States spends roughly US$900 billion (S$1.23 trillion) annually on its military, as much as the next 10 countries combined.

But it is caught in an intensifying bind, as demands to spend even more in order to both catch up with China and maintain US power globally collide with domestic priorities, inducing concern and fuelling debate in the national security community.

Underlying the debate is the strategic question of maintenance of US deterrence amid what Washington sees as the profound challenge of the rise and reach of China, and worry that the United States is behind the curve.

Difficulties in military recruitment, and the protracted war in Ukraine depleting munitions stockpiles, have only heightened the concern.

On Aug 30, in a live-streamed Facebook discussion, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall – who directs the Air Force’s annual budget exceeding US$173 billion – said: “If we were asked tomorrow to go to war against a great power, either Russia or China, would we be really ready to do that? And I think the answer is not as much as we could be, by a significant margin.”

Secretary Kendall is but the latest military leader to sound a warning about readiness, and also about China’s rapid military build-up.

In February 2023, in a speech at the National Press Club in Washington, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said that China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Navy could field up to 400 ships in the coming years, up from about 340 now. The US fleet sits at under 300 ships, he said.

Just one of China’s naval shipyards was bigger than all the United States’ naval shipyards combined, Mr Del Toro said.

The Pentagon wants to have 350 manned ships by 2045 – still short of the projection for China’s fleet.

Before that target is met, however, the US fleet is expected to shrink as older vessels are retired, according to a November report from the US Congressional Budget Office.

“We are not the arsenal of democracy anymore,” Mr Elbridge Colby, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Strategy and Force Development in the Donald Trump administration, told The Straits Times.

“The arsenal is China” Mr Colby told ST.

“In the case of our attack submarines, which are the crown jewels of the American military, according to the Congressional Research Service, 40 per cent are in maintenance at any given time because of multiple things – we lack spare parts, we lack trained personnel, welders, we lack shipyard capacity.”