US extends transit mask mandate through May 3 amid Covid-19 uptick

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US health officials on Wednesday (April 13) extended by 15 days a US mandate requiring travellers to wear masks on aeroplanes, trains and in transit hubs, saying they need time to assess the impact of a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

Industry groups and Republican lawmakers want the administration to immediately end the 14-month-old mask mandate.

The latest extension would keep the requirements, which had been set to expire April 18, in place through May 3 amid an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first issued a public health order requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including aeroplanes, mass transit, taxis, ride-share vehicles and trains effective in February 2021. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a security directive to enforce the CDC order.

The CDC said on Wednesday the extension was prompted by a rise in cases and to "give it time to assess the potential impact of the rise of cases on severe disease, including hospitalisations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity".

The TSA said on Wednesday it would extend the order through May 3 after the CDC "continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85 per cent of US cases."

Both the CDC and TSA mask requirements have been repeatedly extended.

Airlines for America, a trade group, on Wednesday in a letter continued to urge Biden's administration "to lean into science and research, which clearly support lifting the mask mandate. It makes no sense to require masks on a plane when masks are not recommended in places like restaurants, bars or crowded sports facilities".

The group said aeroplane air is among the safest indoor environments "due to the superior ventilation and hospital grade filters".

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian told CNBC earlier on Wednesday it is time to end the mask mandate and that people need to "make their own decisions and take personal accountability for their health onboard our planes". The group cited the CDC's guidance that nearly all Americans live in counties where they can avoid wearing masks indoors. The CDC in February eased its guidance for face coverings.

The US Senate voted 57-40 last month to overturn the public health order requiring masks on aeroplanes and other forms of public transportation, drawing a veto threat from Biden.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker said on Wednesday the administration "continues to force unnecessary and contradictory mask mandates on the public", while Democratic Senator Ed Markey applauded the extension "given the recent rise in Covid-19 cases".

The mask requirements have resulted in friction sometimes on US aeroplanes. The Federal Aviation Administration said that since January 2021, there have been a record 7,060 unruly passenger incidents reported - and 70 per cent involved masking rules.