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The beginning of the year has also marked the driest since 1988, the US weather agency said.

WASHINGTON – The United States experienced its second-warmest spring on record, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on June 8, adding that drought remains widespread across the country.

More than half of the 48 contiguous US states – which excludes Alaska and Hawaii – experienced a spring among their three warmest in the 132-year record, and the warmest since 2012.

The beginning of the year has also marked the driest since 1988, the US weather agency said.

The island chain Hawaii meanwhile observed the wettest spring in the 36-year record, with more than double the average spring precipitation.

Some other regions also recorded above-average precipitation, but more than half of the contiguous states remained in drought at the beginning of June.

That includes much of the north-west and parts of the south-west, northern Rockies and Plains.

Forecasters said it is expected to also develop in parts of the Midwest.

The agency’s drought outlook expects some improvement across parts of the central and southern Plains, as well as much of the south-west.

The western and northern US is expected to experience above-average temperatures in June , NOAA said.

Global eyes are particularly fixed on the weather across the US this summer, as cities are set to host World Cup games, including at stadiums without roofs or air-conditioning .

A team of scientists recently released a report that said “gruelling heat” could impact a quarter of games, including New Jersey’s final – extreme weather set to become increasingly common as greenhouse gases warm the planet.

Globally, the 11 hottest individual years recorded all happened from 2015 and the UN’s weather and climate agency recently said the trend would continue, with a new hottest-ever year likely before 2031.

An El Nino weather pattern is also predicted into the end of 2026, which heightens the chances that 2027 could spell more heat records. AFP