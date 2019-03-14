US expects software fix for Boeing 737 Max planes to take months

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States expects it will take months before a software fix for Boeing 737 Max planes is complete, the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday (March 13), adding that he does not know how long the country's grounding of the aircraft will last.

Acting administrator Dan Elwell told a conference call with reporters that the "black boxes" from Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash would be headed to France later on Wednesday.

(This story is developing)