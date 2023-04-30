US expects business engagement, 'military enhancements' from Philippines summit

WASHINGTON - At a summit on Monday, US President Joe Biden and Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr are expected to reach agreements on greater business engagement, as well as “military enhancements” amid shared concerns about China, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters.

Mr Marcos is due in the United States on Sunday for a four-day visit that the Philippine officials say is aimed at reaffirming the special relationship between the Philippines and the United States, which are long-time allies.

The senior US administration official said it was impossible to underestimate its strategic importance of the Philippines, although the relationship was more than just about security.

“We will roll out some deliverables during the next week that will highlight business engagement but also some military enhancements as well,” he said on Saturday.

The official said that as part of moves to boost commercial ties, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo would a lead a presidential business delegation to the Philippines.

While Mr Marcos was seeking good relations with both China and the US, Manila was increasingly concerned about “provocative” diplomacy by Beijing and seeking stronger ties with allies, he said.

“We’re seeking not to be provocative, but to provide both moral and practical support for the Philippines as they try to make their way in a complex Western Pacific,” the official said.

“Their geographic position is critical,” he added.

Experts say Washington sees the Philippines as a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Mr Marcos’ Washington visit comes after the Philippines on Friday accused China’s coast guard of “dangerous manoeuvres” and “aggressive tactics” in the South China Sea, in another maritime confrontation between the two countries, despite a visit to Manila this weekend by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

In the face of such pressure from China, the Philippines and the US have rapidly stepped up defence engagements, including large-scale military exercises and a recent expansion of US access to Philippine bases. China has objected to the bases agreement.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the first combined meeting of top US and Philippines defence officials earlier this month that it was “too early” to discuss what assets the US would like to station at bases in the Philippines.