US expanding monkeypox testing capacity as cases rise

Two samples of suspected monkeypox cases get tested at a microbiology lab at La Paz Hospital, Madrid, on June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
11 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday (June 22) it is expanding monkeypox testing capacity to five commercial laboratory companies amid rising cases, a source told Reuters.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has begun shipping monkeypox tests to five commercial laboratory companies to increase monkeypox testing capacity. The companies are Aegis Science, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics and Sonic Healthcare, the source said.

As of Tuesday, there have been 142 reported monkeypox cases in the United States across 24 states and Washington, DC.

The source said health-care providers will be able to use these laboratories by early July.

The Washington Post reported the planned announcement earlier.

