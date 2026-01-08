US’ exit from key UN climate treaty criticised as self-sabotage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

UN climate chief Simon Stiell said the US' decision to withdraw from the UN’s key climate treaty was a "colossal own goal which will leave the US less secure and less prosperous”.

LONDON - The United States’ decision to withdraw from the UN’s key climate treaty is a “colossal own goal” that will harm the US economy, jobs and living standards, United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell said on Jan 8.

“While all other nations are stepping forward together, this latest step back from global leadership, climate cooperation and science can only harm the US economy, jobs and living standards, as wildfires, floods, mega-storms and droughts get rapidly worse,” Mr Stiell said in a statement.

“It is a colossal own goal which will leave the US less secure and less prosperous.”

US President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of renewable energy who has called climate change a “con job” and a hoax, went beyond his previous action of withdrawing the US – the world’s biggest historical greenhouse gas emitter – from the Paris climate agreement by removing the country from the underlying UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The UNFCCC requires wealthy industrialised countries to take measures to cut their emissions, adopt policies to limit greenhouse gas emissions, publicly report their emissions, and provide funding to help poorer nations address climate change.

The US also withdrew from the key UN scientific body on climate change called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) .

US scientists played a key role in the IPCC’s assessments.

The move drew criticism from European officials as well as environmental groups. REUTERS