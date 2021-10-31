US, EU end tariff war over steel, aluminium, focus on Chinese overcapacity

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States and the European Union have agreed to resolve their long-running trade dispute over US steel and aluminium tariffs, averting a spike in EU retaliatory tariffs on US motorcycles, bourbon and other products, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Saturday (Oct 30).

Raimondo said the deal will maintain US Section 232 steel and aluminium tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump, while allowing a limited amount of EU products to enter the United States and helping both economies face the "shared challenge" of global excess capacity produced mainly by China.