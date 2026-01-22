US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said “a lot of progress” had been made in Ukraine peace talks.

DAVOS, Switzerland - US envoy Steve Witkoff o n Jan 22 said “a lot of progress” had been made in Ukraine peace talks and that negotiations were down to one last issue.

The United States has held talks with Russia, and separately with Kyiv and European leaders, on various different drafts of a plan for ending the war in Ukraine, but no deal has yet been reached despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated promises to clinch one.

“If both sides want to solve this, we’re going to get it solved,” Mr Witkoff told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress”, he added.

Mr Trump on Jan 21 told the Davos forum that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would be “stupid” if they failed to come together and get a deal done.

Mr Witkoff said he was headed to Moscow later in the day. He spoke in an impromptu appearance at a breakfast meeting on the future of Ukraine, with panelists including NATO Secretary Mark Rutte and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Mr Rutte expressed confidence that Mr Trump was committed to Ukrainian independence and sovereignty. “I have never doubted this,” Mr Rutte said.

“What we need is to keep our eyes on the ball of Ukraine. Let’s not drop that ball”, he added. REUTERS