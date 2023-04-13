US envoy pledges 'whatever it takes' to bring Americans home from Russia

WASHINGTON - The top US hostage envoy on Wednesday pledged to bring home two Americans detained by Russia - journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan - as he pressed Moscow to grant consular access to the Wall Street Journal reporter.

“The President of the United States and the secretary are committed to bringing Evan home and Paul Whelan as well. And we’re gonna find whatever it takes to get that job done,” Mr Roger Carstens, a US special presidential envoy, said on CNN.

In a series of television interviews, Mr Carstens repeated Washington’s call for Moscow to allow a consular visit with detained Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich, who has had minimal contact with his lawyers since his detention two weeks ago.

Mr Gershkovich appears to be in good spirits and good health, he said.

“But we haven’t been able to verify that by way of a consular visit,” Mr Carstens said on ABC News.

Earlier in Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was weighing granting access.

The US State Department has designated Mr Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained,” a move Mr Ryabkov said would not change Moscow’s approach.

“We will not tolerate any attempts to pressure us,” Russian state-owned news agency TASS quoted Mr Ryabkov as saying.

Russia’s security service has, without providing evidence, accused Mr Gershkovich of gathering information classified as a state secret about a military factory. The Wall Street Journal has denied Russia’s claims.

The Journal has said the “wrongfully detained” designation would help secure Mr Gershkovich’s release, and Mr Gershkovich’s family said it was encouraged by the State Department’s move.