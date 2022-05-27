US energy firm faces showdown with regulators in coal plant closure fight

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Duke Energy Corp of the United States is set for a showdown next week with regulators on its plans to accelerate the closures of its last six coal-fired power plants in the the states of North and South Carolina -- a plan already rejected by South Carolina's utilities regulator.

The regulator's meeting on Tuesday (May 31) will also weigh appeals from a coalition of environmental groups that urge the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to reconsider its December decision ordering Duke Energy to keep the coal plants open until 2039-almost a decade longer than a preferred plan pitched by the utility.

The conflict threatens Duke Energy's favoured path to speed up closures of the coal-fired plants by 2030 and boost its carbon-cutting goals.

The utility needs approval from both North Carolina and South Carolina to pursue its ambitions to shut plants up to a decade earlier-raising the risk of regulatory divergence between the states.

South Carolina regulators have not explained why they want the plants to operate longer. Commissioners cannot answer questions about matters before them, a representative said.

"We're disappointed with the Commission mandating the least proactive path for moving away from coal generation, because it carries unnecessary risks for customers and our system," Duke Energy representative Erin Culbert said in an email.

The risks include getting enough coal and maintaining access to capital given the premium investors place on decarbonisation.

The rift between Duke Energy and regulators is an example of the difficulties that can emerge when trying to transform a global energy system dominated by fossil fuels into one that embraces less polluting power sources, with decarbonisation, cost and reliability sometimes coming into conflict.

The Carolinas disconnect is rare: utilities and regulators often agree on the best path forward, with clean energy advocates pushing for coal retirements and more renewable generation.

"We don't know where that choice came from," Kate Mixson, a lawyer with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in an interview on South Carolina's decision. "It felt like the commission was playing another sport."

A possible explanation for the decision is cost: Duke's preferred plan is projected to cost about US$83 billion (S$122.2 billion) while an alternate plan chosen by South Carolina's commission would cost about US$79 billion.

Duke's favoured path also includes building onshore wind and adding about 50 per cent more solar energy by 2035.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's regulator is on the fence on accelerated coal plant closures, saying such plans need more study. The position comes after state lawmakers passed a law last year that requires a 70 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. President Joe Biden has set a US goal of 100 per cent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035.

"We would like to see consistency between the states," John Burns, lawyer for Carolinas Clean Energy Business Association, said in an interview. He called the decision by South Carolina regulators a surprise. "I don't envy (Duke's) job if they have to deal with two different regulators going in different directions."