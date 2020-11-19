US ends Boeing 737 Max flight ban after probe into crashes

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE • After early two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a stand-off with global regulators, Boeing won approval yesterday from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly its 737 Max jet again, after two fatal disasters.

The FAA detailed software upgrades and training changes Boeing must make in order for it to resume commercial flights after a 20-month grounding, the longest in commercial aviation history.

The 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and last year and triggered a hailstorm of investigations, frayed US leadership in global aviation and cost Boeing some US$20 billion (S$27 billion).

The US planemaker's best-selling jet will resume commercial service facing strong headwinds from a resurgent coronavirus pandemic, new European trade tariffs and mistrust of one of the most scrutinised brands in aviation.

"Our family was broken," Ms Naoise Ryan, whose 39-year-old husband died aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, said on Tuesday.

"We are suffering and we'll most likely continue to suffer for a very long time, if not for the rest of our lives."

The 737 Max is a re-engined upgrade of a jet first introduced in the 1960s. Single-aisle jets like the Max and rival Airbus A-320neo are workhorses that dominate global fleets and provide a major source of industry profit.

American Airlines plans to relaunch the first commercial Max flight since the grounding on Dec 29. Southwest Airlines, the world's largest Max operator, does not plan to fly the aircraft until the second quarter of next year.

"The FAA's directive is an important milestone," said Mr Stan Deal, head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We will continue to work with regulators around the world and our customers to return the airplane back into service worldwide."

Leading regulators in Europe, Brazil and China must issue their own approvals for their airlines after independent reviews, illustrating how the 737 Max crashes upended a once US-dominated airline safety system in which nations moved in lock-step with the FAA.

American Airlines plans to relaunch the first commercial Max flight since the grounding on Dec 29. Southwest Airlines, the world's largest Max operator, does not plan to fly the aircraft until the second quarter of next year.

When it does fly, Boeing will be running a 24-hour war room to monitor all Max flights for issues that could impact the jet's return, from stuck landing gear to health emergencies, three sources familiar with the matter said.

FAA administrator Steve Dickson signed an order lifting the flight ban early yesterday and the agency released an airworthiness directive detailing the required changes.

"We've done everything humanly possible to make sure" these types of crashes do not happen again, Mr Dickson told Reuters, saying he felt "100 per cent confident" in the plane's safety.

REUTERS