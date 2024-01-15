US election: What to watch for in the 2024 Iowa caucuses

WASHINGTON – The coldest Iowa caucuses in history arrive on the night of Jan 15 amid expectations that Republicans in the state will put former president Donald Trump on the march to a third GOP presidential nomination.

The battle for second place, hard-fought between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Ms Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, will anoint Trump’s closest rival before the New Hampshire primary election and beyond.

The stakes for Iowans are high.

Trump is pursuing a return to the presidency despite – or perhaps because of – 91 felony counts from four criminal prosecutions, a looming fraud judgment that could decide the fate of his New York real estate empire and a pending decision on the defamation of a woman he has already been held liable for sexually abusing.

His opponents have implored Republican voters to move past the “chaos” and controversies of the Trump era and pick a different standard-bearer to go up against US President Joe Biden, who beat Trump in 2020.

Iowans will render the first verdict on those entreaties.

Here is what to watch as results roll in.

Will Trump crack 50 per cent?

Traditionally, Iowa caucuses are squeakers, so close that Democrats failed to produce definitive results in the chaotic 2020 contest.

Republicans falsely declared Mr Mitt Romney the narrow winner in 2012, depriving the actual victor, Mr Rick Santorum, the momentum that a caucus triumph can bring.

This time around, polling has consistently shown Trump well ahead, so much so that he hardly campaigned in the state.

Until the final weekend, he and his campaign were projecting confidence in a blowout victory, which has raised expectations when most campaigns seek to lower them.

If Trump exceeds 50 per cent, he will earn what he predicted would be “a historic landslide”.

Perhaps more important, Iowa will have signalled that even if the Republican field winnows down to Trump and one competitor, he still may have the allegiance of a majority of the party’s primary voters, at least in the nation’s heartland.