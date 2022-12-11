US election denier Kari Lake sues Arizona poll officials

WASHINGTON - Defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sued Arizona elections officials on Friday to challenge the counting and certification of the November electoral contest and ask to be declared the winner.

The suit targets Ms Lake’s Democratic opponent, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, who is currently Arizona’s secretary of state, along with top officials in Maricopa County, according to the filing on Friday with the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Ms Lake was one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former Republican president Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in 2020.

In a 70-page complaint, Ms Lake called on the state court to declare her the winner of the governor’s race, or alternatively throw out the results and require Maricopa County to conduct a new election.

The suit claimed “hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election” in Maricopa, the state’s most populous county.

Ms Hobbs’ campaign manager, Ms Nicole DeMont, called the lawsuit a “nuisance” in a statement on Saturday.

“Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water,” she said. “Independent experts and local election officials of both parties have made clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election.”

Maricopa County representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, Mr Trump-backed Ms Lake lost the governor’s race to Ms Hobbs but refused to concede and continued making unconfirmed claims about election improprieties on her Twitter feed.