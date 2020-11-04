US election: Democrats retain control of House of Representatives, reports media

WASHINGTON (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - Democrats retained their control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (Nov 3) as expected, US media networks reported, slightly expanding their majority in the 435-seat chamber.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to increase her party's majority by at least four or five seats in the election, Fox News and NBC News reported.

Such a result would be a boost to Ms Pelosi, who has made clear she will seek to roll back several of President Donald Trump's first-term orders or actions if he loses re-election.

Democrats retook control of the House with a 41-seat gain in 2018.

They now hold a 232 to 197 advantage over Republicans, with one independent and five vacancies.

Most independent political analysts forecast Democrats will add more seats to their column, even if several vulnerable members lose on Tuesday.

But the amount of their gain appeared to be on the low end of forecasts, leaving them with a potential addition of five seats.

For live updates and results, follow our US election live coverage.