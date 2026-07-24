US Education Department removes key rules against discrimination

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The move is part of a wider push by Trump against diversity initiatives.

WASHINGTON – The US Education Department said on July 23 it was removing several “disparate impact” regulations, which for decades have prohibited policies and practices with discriminatory impacts that are often unintended.

Sixty civil rights and education groups issued a statement on July 23 condemning the change, saying the regulations being removed were crucial to protect students from systemic discrimination based on race, color and national origin.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April 2025 opposing disparate impact regulations and asked federal agencies to not enforce them.

The move is part of a wider push by Trump against diversity initiatives, which he calls anti-merit and discriminatory against groups like white people and men.

Civil rights advocates have long condemned Trump’s actions, saying they are rolling back social progress and are removing practices aimed at helping marginalised groups like ethnic minorities, women and the LGBT community.

The Education Department said on July 23 disparate impact rules had prevented schools from clamping down on minority students who were disruptive and led educational institutions “to consider race and engage in racial balancing”.

“The left’s notion of ‘equity’ should never prevent teachers from keeping their classrooms and students safe. With these changes, schools will be empowered to address classroom issues without fearing the federal government will weaponise anti-discrimination laws,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement.

The dozens of rights groups protesting the move said the regulations were crucial to protecting against measures such as school closure and discipline policies that often appear neutral but tend to harm or set back Black, Native American, Hispanic, Asian American and Pacific Islander students.

“The disparate impact tool is designed to remove unjustified barriers in education and ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to learn and succeed,” the groups said. REUTERS