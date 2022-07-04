US drought exposes the mob's murky past in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Mobsters who end up sleeping with the fishes are usually never seen again.

But climate change has a way of messing even with the mafia, and a watery grave outside Las Vegas is starting to cough up Sin City's darkest secrets.

Lake Mead, which can be reached from the Las Vegas Strip by a short ride in the trunk of a car with your hands and feet bound, is drying up in a gruelling decades-long drought.

Its receding waters are leaving behind the usual flotsam and jetsam of a lake heavily trafficked by weekend boaters.

But also bodies.

One particular find caught the attention of mob-watchers: The skeletal remains of a man who had been shot in the head, stuffed in a barrel and tossed in the lake four decades ago.

"The mob had a propensity to put people in barrels, whether they're burying them in a lake, or dumping them out in the field," said Mr Geoff Schumacher of The Mob Museum in Las Vegas.

"That's number one. Number two, the person was shot in the head, typical mob hit style.

"And third, we know that this happened in the late '70s, early '80s (when) the mob was very prominent in Las Vegas."

An improbable oasis of hotels, casinos and vice sprouted in the baking Nevada desert in the 20th century.

Las Vegas had been founded in 1905, but it wasn't until work began on the nearby Hoover Dam in the 1930s that its population swelled.

The influx of construction workers - mostly single men - created a market for entertainment, which was filled by sex workers, showgirls and legalised gambling.

And where there is flesh, casinos and booze, organised crime is lurking in the background.

"The mob played a pretty big role in the development of Las Vegas from the 1940s through the 1980s," said Mr Schumacher.

"There was a lot of behind-the-scenes activity where the mob was controlling the management of the casinos, but also building and expanding the casinos, using in many cases, Teamsters union money."