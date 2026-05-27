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US drawing up plans to halt immigration, customs processing at ‘sanctuary city’ airports

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U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin delivers remarks at an event honoring fallen police officers and federal agents at ICE Headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said he had met White House officials, but emphasised that no decision had been made on whether to proceed.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON – US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that the Trump administration is drawing up plans to stop processing international travellers and cargo at major US airports in “sanctuary cities” that have declined to cooperate with an immigration crackdown.

Mr Mullin told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity in an interview broadcast on May 26 that he had met White House officials but emphasised no decision had been made whether to proceed.

Last week, Reuters and other media reported that Mr Mullin had privately told US travel executives in May that the department could opt to stop customs and immigrations processing of international travellers.

Mr Mullin cited airports in cities such as Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco as possible locations for such action. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.