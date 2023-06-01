US does not know who is behind Moscow drone attack, White House says

Workers repair a damaged residential building, following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration does not know who is responsible for a drone attack in Moscow this week, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

The US does not have “specific information that tells us who is responsible” for an attack on an apartment building in Moscow, Mr Kirby said, adding that Ukraine had denied responsibility.

“And it’s not like we’re going to go out and investigate this,” he said.

“That would not be appropriate for us to do.”

Asked whether the attack was part of the Ukrainian spring offensive, Mr Kirby said, “It is up to the Ukrainian military to explain when and how their counteroffensive starts.

“Over just the last few weeks alone, there has been a lot of fighting and a lot of back and forth here, and I think I need to leave it at that,” he said.

“We don’t tell them where to strike,” Mr Kirby added, but said the US does not support attacks inside Russia. REUTERS

