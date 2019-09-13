US destroyer sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade talks

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A US Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Friday (Sept 13), the US military said, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time of tense ties between the world's two largest economies.

"USS Wayne E. Meyer challenged the restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam and also contested China's claim to straight baselines enclosing the Paracel Islands," Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokesman for the US Navy's Seventh Fleet, told Reuters.