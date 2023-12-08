US Department of Justice files new criminal charges against Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice on Dec 7 filed new criminal charges against US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, accusing him of failing to pay US$1.4 million (S$1.9 million) in taxes while spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle.

Hunter Biden was hit with three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences, according to an indictment filed in US District Court in Central California.

He faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted on the charges. The Justice Department said its investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing.

“The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least US$1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” the indictment read.

It added that he had “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills”.

A spokesperson for Special Counsel David Weiss and a lawyer for Hunter Biden did not immediately reply for requests for comment.

Hunter Biden in October pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about his drug use while buying a handgun, in the first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president’s child.

Special Counsel David Weiss brought those charges against Hunter Biden after an earlier proposed plea deal unravelled under questioning from a judge.

Mr Weiss is still investigating whether the younger Biden can be charged for tax law violations.

The special counsel investigating Hunter Biden has employed a grand jury in Los Angeles to seek documents and possible testimony from multiple witnesses as part of the federal investigation of his business dealings, CNN reported in November. REUTERS