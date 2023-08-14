US denies peace deal brokered between Saudi Arabia and Israel

LONDON – United States officials have denied media speculation that they have successfully brokered a historic peace deal between Israel, its staunchest ally in the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia, the wealthiest and most influential state in the region.

Reacting to a Wall Street Journal report on Aug 9 claiming that “the broad contours” of such a deal have already been decided, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the tentative diplomatic contacts between Israel and the Saudi kingdom still have “a long road to go, with an uncertain future”.

Mr John Kirby, who speaks for President Joe Biden’s National Security Council, was even more explicit. “There is no agreed-to set of negotiations, and there’s no agreed-to framework” between the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia, he told journalists.

Nonetheless, the Biden administration is investing much effort in brokering this deal.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020, within the framework of the Abraham Accords signed through the mediation of the then Trump administration. Morocco followed suit in 2021.

Saudi Arabia remained aloof from this process if only because, as custodian of Islam’s holiest places, the Saudi King would not risk a deal with Israel that could be interpreted as a betrayal of the Palestine cause.

The Saudis have expressed their readiness to join the Abraham Accords. “Normalisation with Israel is in the interest of the region,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Ben Farhan last month.

The Americans hope that the normalisation of relations between the Saudis and Israel would boost regional economic cooperation.

Mr Biden’s team also believe that the conclusion of such a deal would cement a regional security structure capable of standing up to Iran.

And then, there is a new twist to US calculations: Washington’s anxiety about growing Chinese influence in the Middle East.

One of the first foreign trips undertaken by Chinese President Xi Jinping after lifting Covid-19 pandemic restrictions at the end of last year was to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis view China as their best market for oil. In all Western markets, oil consumption is declining.

More significantly, the Saudis have discovered that China could be a future helpful supplier of weapons, particularly of various missile systems that the United States is currently reluctant to sell.