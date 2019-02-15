US Democrats plan Bill to block Trump's emergency declaration

The White House announced on Feb 14, 2019, that US President Donald Trump would claim emergency powers to build his border wall without congressional approval.
WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she will introduce a Bill with fellow Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro to stop President Donald Trump's planned emergency declaration.

New York's Ocasio-Cortez, who was speaking on Instagram, didn't provide specifics but Mr Castro previously said he'd offer a joint resolution.

"If President Trump declares a national emergency to fund his border wall, I'm prepared to introduce a resolution to terminate the President's emergency declaration," Mr Castro of Texas said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 14).

The National Emergencies Act gives Congress the authority to do so by enacting a joint resolution, according to Mr Castro.

