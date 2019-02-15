US Democrats plan Bill to block Trump's emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she will introduce a Bill with fellow Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro to stop President Donald Trump's planned emergency declaration.

New York's Ocasio-Cortez, who was speaking on Instagram, didn't provide specifics but Mr Castro previously said he'd offer a joint resolution.

"If President Trump declares a national emergency to fund his border wall, I'm prepared to introduce a resolution to terminate the President's emergency declaration," Mr Castro of Texas said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 14).

The National Emergencies Act gives Congress the authority to do so by enacting a joint resolution, according to Mr Castro.