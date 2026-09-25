US Democrats criticise lavish Trump-Xi summit as lacking substance

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US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump posing for photos with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan before a state dinner at the White House on Sept 24.

WASHINGTON – US Senate Democrats criticised President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sept 24, saying it prioritised pageantry over substance on issues such as artificial intelligence, trade, critical minerals and weapons for Taiwan.

Trump welcomed Xi to the White House for a state summit heavy on diplomatic honours, but with no sign that closed-door talks yielded breakthroughs on the issues dividing them.

In a statement signed by at least 19 of the 47 members of the Democratic caucus and seen by Reuters, the Democrats called on Trump to immediately deliver more than US$15 billion (S$19.2 billion) in security assistance – US$1.3 billion in funds and a US$14 billion arms sale package – that Congress has approved for Taiwan and to push for human rights and the release of wrongfully detained Americans.

Some of Trump’s fellow Republicans also marked the summit by calling on Trump to release the funds for Taiwan.

The Democrats also criticised Trump’s loosening of restrictions on high-end chip sales to China, and said that the extension of the US-China tariff truce does not sufficiently address supply chain issues such as China’s hold on global rare earth refining.

“We will compete successfully with China only through sustained investment in our own strengths, close coordination with allies, and an unwavering defence of our democratic values,” the statement said.

Democrats are typically critical of Trump’s policies, but their response to the summit gave an indication of how party members might address Beijing if they take control of one or both houses of Congress in the Nov 3 midterm elections.

Polls show that Trump’s Republicans will struggle to keep their slim majorities in Congress in the upcoming contest, as the president’s approval rating drops. REUTERS