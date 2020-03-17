US Democratic primaries: Ohio seeks to postpone voting as coronavirus fear deepens

WASHINGTON - The coronavirus pandemic is throwing a deepening cloud of uncertainty over the weeks ahead in the United States, including Tuesday's (March 17) Democratic Party primaries.

At least two states due to vote on Tuesday - Georgia and Louisiana - have postponed their primaries. On Monday Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday's primaries in the state should also be postponed.

By Monday afternoon in Washington, 4,158 people had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, and 74 deaths had been confirmed.

Mr DeWine suggested June 2 even as President Donald Trump, facing another stock market plunge despite aggressive Federal Reserve intervention, told journalists the crisis may last until July or August.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines, among them a 15 day period in which there should not be gatherings of over 10 people.

Asked if the US was considering a lockdown, he answered with a cryptic "hopefully this will pass" but added "we may have to enhance some decisions".

The disruption to life in the US from the pandemic has not been seen since just after the 9/11 (Sept 11, 2001) terrorist attacks - and the stock market collapse has not been seen since the notorious crash of 1987.

Ohio over the weekend ordered all bars and restaurants to close. New York and Los Angeles did the same, while Washington DC ordered spatial separation in bars and restaurants.

But by Monday afternoon as the case count in DC and neighbouring Virginia and Maryland rose to more than 100, and cases in New York skyrocketed to 700, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had had enough, and ordered all bars and restaurants closed.

And across the continent in California's Bay Area, six counties announced a virtual lockdown affecting nearly 7 million people.

Health officers in Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and the city of Berkeley, which has its own independent public health authority, announced new "shelter in place" restrictions - meaning residents should stay at home for three weeks beginning midnight of Tuesday March 17.

"Temporarily changing our routine is absolutely necessary to slow the spread of this pandemic," said Dr Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer.

"The Health Officers from the largest jurisdictions in the San Francisco Bay Area are united and we are taking this step together to offer the best protection to our respective communities."

The order limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs - and could be amended to end sooner or later, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said.

Tuesday's primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio are expected to at the least cement if not significantly extend former vice-president Joe Biden's delegate lead over rival Senator Bernie Sanders.

In Ohio's case, a court will have to decide whether the state should go ahead with the primaries.

"We can't conduct elections under the White House's guidelines" Governor DeWine told CNN. Older people - voters as well as volunteers who help run elections - had expressed concerns, he said.

In another sign of the unprecedented times in the US, Mr Sanders and Mr Biden held their first live head to head debate in an empty studio in Washington.

The debate itself was not much of a game changer, concluded the website FiveThirtyEight based on the results of a poll it conducted with Ipsos. But the Florida primary may be; the state offers 219 delegates.

"Biden is favoured to defeat Sanders by large margins in both Florida and Arizona," FiveThirtyEight said. "He has a greater than 99 per cent chance of winning the most votes in Florida… and a 98 per cent chance in Arizona."

If the polls are right, the writing remains on the wall for Mr Sanders regardless of how many primaries are held: Mr Biden, 77, is on course to be the Democratic Party's candidate to take on President Donald Trump.