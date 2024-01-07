US defence secretary kept White House in the dark about his hospitalisation

WASHINGTON – It took the Pentagon 3 1/2 days to inform the White House that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized on New Year’s Day after complications from an elective procedure, two U.S. officials said on Jan 6.

The extraordinary breach of protocol – Mr Austin is in charge of the country’s 1.4 million active-duty military at a time when the wars in Gaza and Ukraine have dominated the U.S. national security landscape – has baffled officials across the government, including at the Pentagon.

Senior defence officials say Mr Austin did not inform them until Jan 4 that he had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The Pentagon then informed the White House.

The Pentagon’s belated notification, first reported by Politico, confounded White House officials, a Biden administration official said.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment on Jan 6.

On Saturday night, Mr Austin issued a mea culpa.

“I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed,” he said in a statement. “I commit to doing better.”

Mr Austin added: “This was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decision about disclosure.”

It was late evening on Jan 5 when Mr Austin’s spokesperson, Major General Patrick Ryder, put out a statement to the news media that Mr Austin, 70, had been hospitalised.

Maj. Gen. Ryder said patient privacy prevented him from elaborating about Mr Austin’s medical issue.

In the Friday statement, he said Mr Austin was “recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today”.

Mr Austin was still in the hospital on Saturday, a defence official said.

Pentagon officials had to call Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks while she was on vacation in Puerto Rico to handle affairs while Austin was hospitalised, a Defence Department official said on Saturday, confirming a report by NBC News.