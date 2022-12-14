US defence chief warns China, Russia 'destabilising' Africa

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin delivers remarks at the Peace, Security, and Governance Forum in Washington, on Dec 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
2 min ago

WASHINGTON - US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin warned African leaders at a summit on Tuesday that China and Russia risked “destabilising” the continent with their rising involvement.

“The combination of those activities by those two countries, I think that bears watching. And certainly, I think their influence can be destabilising,” Mr Austin told a panel with several presidents at the start of a three-day US-Africa summit.

Mr Austin said China was raising its footprint in Africa “on a daily basis” through its growing economic influence.

“The troubling piece there is they’re not always transparent in terms of what they’re doing and that creates problems that will be eventually destabilising if they’re not already,” Mr Austin said.

Mr Austin said that Russia is “continuing to peddle cheap weapons” and deploying “mercenaries across the continent.”

“And that is destabilising as well,” Mr Austin said. AFP

More On This Topic
US rolls out red carpet, opens wallet for African leaders
China rejects Africa 'debt trap' claim ahead of US-Africa summit

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top