US defence chief Mattis travelling to Vietnam and Singapore this week

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of Defence James Mattis is departing on Monday (Oct 15) for a trip to Vietnam and Singapore, according to a press release issued by the US embassy in Singapore.

He will visit Vietnam and also travel to Singapore where he will participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers' Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Oct 18 to Oct 20.

Mr Mattis will meet key leaders to reaffirm defence relationships and conduct bilateral and trilateral meetings with senior officials, said the press release.

His travel plans were announced amid renewed questions over the fate of the retired Marine four-star general.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview airing Sunday that Mr Mattis "could be" leaving, referring to him as "sort of a Democrat."

Mr Mattis, seen as one of the steadiest but also more independent members of Trump's cabinet, has served as a low-profile counterweight to the president in his often abrasive treatment of US allies.

The New York Times reported on Saturday the relationship between the two men may have "soured" to the point of no return.

Related Story Trump hints Pentagon chief Mattis might be planning to quit

Related Story Fraying ties with Donald Trump put fate of US defence secretary James Mattis in doubt

In an interview to be aired Sunday on CBS's "60 Minutes," Trump was asked whether he wanted Mattis to leave. "It could be that he is. I think he's sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth," Trump said, according to an excerpt released by CBS.

"But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves."

According to news reports, concerns that Mr Mattis's days as defence chief are numbered have mounted since a book titled Fear by journalist Bob Woodward said the retired general had questioned Mr Trump's judgment, likening his understanding to that of a 10- or 11-year-old child.

"Of course, I don't think about leaving," Mr Mattis told Pentagon reporters last month. "I love it here."