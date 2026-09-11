US declares end of largest recorded cyclosporiasis outbreak

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cyclosporiasis can be contracted by consuming food – typically raw fruits and vegetables – or water contaminated with feces.

The US health authorities on Sept 11 declared the end of the nation’s largest recorded multi-state cyclosporiasis outbreak, after thousands fell ill from consuming contaminated iceberg lettuce.

The outbreak sickened 12,883 people across 21 states, resulting in 570 hospitalisations and two deaths, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention.

The CDC said the contaminated lettuce, which federal investigators linked to produce from Taylor Farms, is no longer available in stores or served at restaurants and recent infections associated with the outbreak have declined significantly.

Cyclosporiasis can be contracted by consuming food – typically raw fruits and vegetables – or water contaminated with feces.

The CDC said on Sept 11 that there is currently no risk of people contracting cyclosporiasis from lettuce. The agency also noted that all products tied to the outbreak are past their expiry dates and no longer available in stores or restaurants.

The lettuce-linked outbreak accounted for more than half of the 19,595 laboratory-confirmed US cyclosporiasis cases reported since May 1, according to CDC data, making 2026 by far the worst year on record for the parasite-borne illness.

Michigan was among the states hardest hit by the outbreak with over 14,000 cases and two deaths linked to the parasite, according to federal and state health officials. Ohio and Missouri also saw thousands of infections tied to contaminated lettuce from Taylor Farms. REUTERS