US-Danish working group on Greenland set up, but Trump not budging from wanting to own the island

(L/R) US Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio depart the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus after a meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Washington, DC, on Jan 14, 2026.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance (wearing red tie) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio leaving after a meeting with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland in Washington, DC, on Jan 14.

PHOTO: AFP

Jonathan Eyal

  • US and Denmark formed a "high-level working group" to address the US desire to acquire Greenland, aiming to de-escalate tensions.
  • Trump persists in seeking Greenland's acquisition, suggesting potential force despite Denmark's historical ties and Greenland's larger measure of autonomy.
  • European nations are symbolically reinforcing Greenland's defences, signalling to Trump that a forceful takeover could fracture NATO.

LONDON When governments face a complicated problem to which there is no apparent answer, they establish a committee to look into it, in the hope of pushing the matter into the distant future.

That’s precisely what the United States and Denmark agreed to do with

their dispute over the ownership of Greenland.

After high-level meetings in Washington between US Vice-President J.D. Vance and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the two established a “high-level working group” of experts to seek a possible consensus.

