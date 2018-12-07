US dad makes daughter walk 8km to school for bullying on bus

WASHINGTON (XINHUA) - A father living in the midwestern US state of Ohio made his 10-year-old daughter walk eight kilometres to school on a cold winter morning after she was kicked off her school bus for bullying.

"Let me make this extremely clear: Bullying is unacceptable, especially in my household," said Mr Matt Cox.

The father posted a video to his Facebook page on Monday (Dec 3) showing his daughter trudging along the roadside as he followed behind her in his car. The temperature outside was 2.2 degrees Celsius.

As of Thursday, more than 340,000 people had shared the video, and it had been viewed 15 million times.

Mr Cox explained in the video that the girl had bullied another student and was banned from riding her school bus for the second time this school year.

"I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this, but that is all right, because I'm doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and to stop her from bullying," Mr Cox said.

As it turned out, many people did agree with Mr Cox's method, said an ABC News report.

"I feel like so many kids are just not learning anything by 'talking it out'. Sometimes actions really do speak louder than words, as I too am finding," wrote one person who commented on the video.

Mr Cox said on social media that his daughter "still has all her extremities intact, is happy and healthy, and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted".