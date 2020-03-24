US cuts US$1 billion in Afghan aid over leaders' impasse: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday (March 23) the United States was cutting US$1 billion (S$1.46 billion) in aid to Afghanistan, voicing disappointment that rival leaders pressed by him on a visit failed to form an inclusive government.

"The United States is disappointed in them and what their conduct means for Afghanistan and our shared interests," Mr Pompeo said in a statement after his talks in Kabul with President Ashraf Ghani and Mr Ghani's rival Abdullah Abdullah.

"Their failure has harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonours those Afghan, Americans and Coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country."

Mr Pompeo said the US was immediately reducing US$1 billion in aid and would pull another US$1 billion in 2021.

The United States will consider further cuts, he added, including withdrawing support at any future donor conference.

Mr Pompeo issued the statement after he stopped on his way back in Qatar for talks with Taleban insurgents in the highest-level talks between the insurgents and the United States.

The top US diplomat said Washington was moving ahead with its withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as agreed in a Feb 29 deal with the Taleban.

The failure of the Afghan leaders to broker an agreement imperils a peace deal reached between the US and the Taleban last month to bring an end to what has become America’s longest war.

The deal reached in Doha was expected to lead to talks between the Afghan government and the Taleban starting around March 10, a deadline that has already passed.

Even with Mr Ghani and Mr Abdullah both claiming victory in last year’s election, the peace deal called for a team of Afghan representatives that was expected to include more than just government officials.

That opened the door to Mr Ghani and Mr Abdullah being represented in talks with the Taleban, the militant group ousted by the US after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

But the politics of achieving that have, so far, proved elusive.

"They still can’t see their way towards putting together the team, an inclusive team," Mr Pompeo told reporters on this plane en route back to the US.

"That’s why you see in our statement that we are disappointed that they’ve not been able to do that."

The impasse between Mr Ghani and Mr Abdullah is a repeat of the previous presidential election in 2014 between the same candidates, when there also were disputes over vote-counting and fraud.

Then, Secretary of State John Kerry intervened and brokered a last-minute deal that gave Mr Ghani the presidency but created the chief executive’s position for Mr Abdullah.

Mr Pompeo couldn’t get the two politicians to agree to a similar compromise. But Mr Pompeo also said he believed progress has been made in other ways since the Taleban deal was struck, citing a lack of attacks on US forces over the past three weeks.

And he suggested the US could revisit its decision to cut aid.

"We are hopeful, frankly, that they will get their act together and we won’t have to do it," Mr Pompeo said on the plane. "But we’re prepared to do that."

Despite almost two decades of war and US$900 billion (S$1.3 trillion) in spending by the US, the Taleban are at their strongest since being ousted by American forces.

Taleban forces control or contest about half the country, while opium production has been near record levels over the past year.

One key area of disagreement between the Afghan government and the Taleban has been in the release of prisoners.

The peace deal in Qatar called for about 5,000 Taleban prisoners to be released, but those efforts have stalled amid the Ghani-Abdullah power struggle.

In a snub to the Afghan leaders, Mr Pompeo said Taleban officials – whom he also met with on Monday in Qatar – were living up to their commitments.

"They committed to reducing violence and they've largely done that," Mr Pompeo said. "And they are working towards delivering their team to the ultimate negotiations."